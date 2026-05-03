49 Years Ago Today, Wolverine’s Most Iconic Villain Was Introduced

Wolverine is easily one of the greatest superheroes of all time. With his gruff personality, striking costume, fearsome powers, and backstory full of twists and turns, he has become one of the faces of Marvel Comics. With a hero as animalistic and savage as Wolverine, it’s only logical that his archnemesis would be even more so. Victor Creed, aka Sabretooth, is unquestionably one of the most iconic villains who Wolverine and the X-Men have ever faced. However, when Sabretooth was introduced on May 3, 1977, he was far from the legendary supervillain he is today. From his small beginning to his current status as Wolverine’s greatest foe, Sabretooth’s reinvention is among Marvel’s greatest successes.

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Wolverine and Sabretooth have one of the most hate-filled and long-lasting feuds in Marvel. However, the road to this rivalry’s development is one of Marvel Comics’ greatest success stories. Created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, Sabretooth is a fascinating example of how a C-list goon can evolve to become one of the greatest and most sadistic villains of all time.

Sabretooth Originally Fought the Heroes for Hire

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Today, with his time with time in the Weapon X program and over a century of life , the savage Sabretooth has one of the most complicated backstories of any villain, which is fitting for the nemesis of Wolverine. However, Sabretooth’s initial debut couldn’t have been more straightforward as a basic villain-of-the-week. Even more shockingly, Sabretooth wouldn’t even begin his longtime feud with Wolverine until nine years after his introduction. For the first nine years of his publication history, Sabretooth’s mortal enemies were the street-level heroic duo Iron Fist and Luke Cage.

Sabretooth made his grand introduction in Iron Fist #14, in which he was a mercenary paid by an evil corporation to apprehend the martial arts master’s friend Jeryn Hogarth. Even from the beginning, Sabretooth was depicted as having enhanced strength, keen senses, razor-sharp claws, and a sadistic nature. Still, nothing about his background was divulged, and Iron Fist quickly overpowered the feral mercenary. Afterward, Sabretooth would make sporadic appearances in the comic series Power Man and Iron Fist. Despite his animalistic power and partnership with fellow villain Constrictor, Sabretooth never became a notable enemy of Luke Cage or Iron Fist. In his first nine years, Sabretooth made only a few sparse appearances as a forgettable enemy of the Heroes for Hire.

Unsurprisingly, Sabretooth never caught on as a villain of Iron Fist and Luke Cage. Aside from having no backstory to speak of, his gimmick as an animalistic villain wasn’t a good foil to Iron Fist’s martial arts or to Luke Cage’s socially conscious heroism. However, like Wolverine, who was introduced as a one-shot Hulk adversary, Sabretooth was given new life when he joined the X-Men franchise. In 1986, Sabretooth appeared in X-Factor #10, where he was a member of the supervillain team the Marauders in the “Mutant Massacre” storyline. That same year, in Uncanny X-Men #212, Wolverine and Sabretooth met for the first time, where their history and rivalry were immediately established. After spending so long stuck as a forgettable Iron Fist and Luke Cage villain, Sabretooth finally found his true nemesis.

Sabretooth Is Wolverine’s Dark Reflection

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Making Sabretooth Wolverine’s nemesis was one of the best decisions X-Men writers have ever made and it’s lent itself to some of the feral hero’s best storylines. Through his expansion as an enemy of Wolverine, Sabretooth became the textbook villain that readers loved to hate. Over the years, Marvel has expanded Sabretooth’s backstory and added more depth to his character, presenting him as a deeply tragic yet terrifying figure. Overall, Sabretooth is the perfect enemy to Wolverine because he embodies the hero’s deepest fears.

Sabretooth and Wolverine have been alive for over a century and they have had several heated run-ins since the early 1900s. Of course, their rivalry wouldn’t be completely cemented until they were both recruited into the Weapon X Program. As two hot-headed and animalistic mutants, Wolverine and Sabretooth naturally formed an intense rivalry/friendship. However, while Wolverine had his memory erased, Sabretooth had retained his experience at Weapon X. This put Sabretooth in a unique and compelling situation because, for the longest time, neither Wolverine nor the readers knew anything about the X-Man’s past. Sabretooth became the key to discovering Wolverine’s past life, which the villain gleefully held over the hero’s head. This information, which matches Sabretooth’s cruelty, reflects Wolverine’s own dark past, which he’s forgotten.

Sabretooth is infamous for committing some of the most twisted and heinous acts of vengeance against any superhero. Starting as a mere mercenary, Sabretooth has transformed into a character whose entire identity is tied to tormenting Wolverine. Some of Sabretooth’s most twisted actions include devouring the hero’s teammate Feral, pretending to be Wolverine’s father, and killing Wolverine’s love interest Silver Fox. Sabretooth has also made it an annual tradition to attack the X-Man on his birthday, just to prove that he could kill him at any moment. And in his most sadistic act, Sabretooth orchestrated events so that Wolverine would be forced to kill the villain Daken, the hero’s own son. Few villains in history have made a hero suffer as Sabretooth has done to Wolverine.

The source of their feud, and the reason that Sabretooth is Wolverine’s best villain, is that they’re essentially the same person. Both these mutants were born with animalistic instincts enhanced by their X-genes and troubled backgrounds that ultimately led to them joining forces as soldiers and killers. However, where they diverge is that Wolverine tries to suppress his savage nature and move on with his life. In contrast, Sabretooth unreservedly abandoned his humanity and is guided by his savage sadism. To Sabretooth, Wolverine’s rejection of his bestial nature is an affront to everything Sabretooth stands for and is a waste of Wolverine’s lethal potential. Sabretooth torturing Wolverine is an attempt to get the hero to return to his pre-X-Men past and to justify Sabretooth’s own abandonment of his humanity.

Sabretooth is a constant reminder of why Wolverine must never fall back on his past life and animalistic impulses, which constantly threaten to overwhelm him. The more Wolverine tries to push forward and make progress with his relationships and mental health, the more Sabretooth tries to drag the X-Man back down to his level. Their constant fights are Wolverine’s way of rejecting this mindset and proclaiming that he’s fundamentally better and more human than Sabretooth, which the villain despises. It’s this dynamic that makes Sabretooth and Wolverine one of the most nuanced rivalries in comics. Everything about Sabretooth, from his animalistic powers and savagery to his start as a one-note bad guy, shows how he and Wolverine are both identical and polar opposites.

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