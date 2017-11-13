Sebastian Stan “Spoils” ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ with Captain America Drawing

When Marvel Studios revealed footage of the new Avengers movie at Disney’s 23 Expo and San Diego Comic Con, fans were driven into a frenzy at the sight of a bearded Captain America.

The image caused a round of speculation that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) would adopt his Nomad alter ego in Avengers: Infinity War, and now co-star Sebastian Stan is piling on with some jokes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was signing a poster for Captain America: Winter Soldier at Rhode Island Comic Con when he defaced it in such a way that he gave a humorous “spoiler.” Check it out below.

It’s very unlikely that Stan would make such a big reveal in a poster autograph, and he’s just having fun at rampant speculation such as “What Does Captain America’s Beard Mean?”

The Winter Soldier actor is known to have some fun both with his fans and his costars. Stan often teams up with Falcon actor Anthony Mackie in order to pick on Tom Holland, the young Spider-Man.

The actor also took part in a spotlight panel alongside Vision actor Paul Bettany at the convention. Bettany revealed that he’s seen the forthcoming trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, and called it “bad ass.”

Stan spoke about the secrecy surrounding the film and how the actors aren’t given the full script in advance of their scenes.

“It’s not something you always deal with.” explained Stan. “I feel like you always kind of have a script. But I guess, what I would say is, because we’ve done these characters for a bit now, there’s a little bit of a telepathic kind of knowledge between us and the writers. And you kind of can sometimes guess where they’re going to take it, a little bit.”

See? Stan probably doesn’t even know if Steve Rogers will be Nomad in the movie. Let the speculation continue!

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters May 4, 2018.