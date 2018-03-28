Everything We Learned On Set Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Over the summer of 2017, ComicBook.com visited the set of Avengers: Infinity War.
The Georgia production was crowded with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest stars. Actors such as Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Danai Gurira, and Elizabeth Olsen were spotted on set, as well as the films writers and directors, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo.
As Avengers: Infinity War‘s release date approaches, ComicBook.com will be unrolling new details of the time on set. To date, the interviews released include Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.
UPDATE 3/28/18: All interviews from Comicbook.com’s visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War have been posted!
“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.
“Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige,” the new synopsis goes on. “Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.”
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.
