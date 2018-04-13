Spider-Man Falls In New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Teaser

The newest Avengers: Infinity War teaser is the most ominous one yet — and it teases a bad situation for Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man.

The teaser, released Thursday, sees Spider-Man sans mask and headed into space, desperately clinging to the side of Thanos’ Q-ship. Spidey gets light-headed and falls backwards, likely to be rescued by superhero mentor and benefactor Iron Man.

Peter Parker’s perilous moment seems to come after the teenaged hero spots the alien ship hovering over New York City and ditches his school bus mid-trip, leaping out a window and swinging into action.

It’s that same ship that has Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Wong and Doctor Strange looking anxious and battle-ready outside Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum — and the previously revealed look at Iron Man speed-boosting his way into the atmosphere could have the armored Avenger racing to rescue the webhead before it’s too late.

Spider-Man’s near run-in with death by space could be the moment that results in the web-slinger finally donning the Iron Spider suit, which he previously turned down accepting at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Peter can be seen swinging into action with the suped-up Stark-crafted suit in a new TV spot.

His adventures with Earth’s mightiest heroes and his defense of the universe also officially makes Spider-Man an Avenger, a status upgrade he’s earned more than a few times over in his brief time as a budding superhero.

Speaking to press during an Infinity War fan event, confirmed Peter’s position as an “official Avenger,” but admitted he “[hasn’t] actually read the script.”

The 21-year-old Spider-Man star isn’t alone: directors Anthony and Joe Russo are on record as saying none of the actors have read the Infinity War script in its entirety, and the desire for secrecy has resulted in the creation and subsequent distribution of fake script pages meant to withhold as many secrets as possible.

“We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe,” Joe Russo said, “so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.