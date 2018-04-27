Fan-Made ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Shows Off Spider-Man’s New Armor

A fan-made Avengers: Infinity War poster highlights Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) new duds as the teen superhero webs into action.

A post shared by Gabriel Rock (@superhero_world1996) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:51pm PST



The poster was created by Gabriel Rock, who shares Marvel and DC inspired fanart to Instagram under the name Superhero_World1996.

A variant of Rock's rendition of the suit, included in the gallery above, showcase's the Spider-Man suit's "instant kill mode," where the webhead's lenses turn a threatening red.

Spidey's amped-up suit was first glanced in the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where it was offered to rookie superhero Peter Parker by mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

Peter declined the suit and a spot on premiere superhero team the Avengers, opting instead to stick close to the ground and look out for the little guy.

Spider-Man can be spotted sporting the upgraded suit in the Infinity War trailer as he investigates a mysterious alien object and is later smacked down by Thanos (Josh Brolin), the big bad responsible for uniting nearly every hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The "Iron Spider"-inspired suit boasts a metallic finish, glowing eyes, and a bigger, gold spider emblem. The Tony Stark creation will likely house even more "special features" to be revealed when Avengers: Infinity War drops May 4.