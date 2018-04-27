Fan-Made ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Shows Off Spider-Man’s New Armor
A fan-made Avengers: Infinity War poster highlights Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) new duds as the teen superhero webs into action.
The poster was created by Gabriel Rock, who shares Marvel and DC inspired fanart to Instagram under the name Superhero_World1996.
A variant of Rock's rendition of the suit, included in the gallery above, showcase's the Spider-Man suit's "instant kill mode," where the webhead's lenses turn a threatening red.
Spidey's amped-up suit was first glanced in the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where it was offered to rookie superhero Peter Parker by mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).
Peter declined the suit and a spot on premiere superhero team the Avengers, opting instead to stick close to the ground and look out for the little guy.
Spider-Man can be spotted sporting the upgraded suit in the Infinity War trailer as he investigates a mysterious alien object and is later smacked down by Thanos (Josh Brolin), the big bad responsible for uniting nearly every hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The "Iron Spider"-inspired suit boasts a metallic finish, glowing eyes, and a bigger, gold spider emblem. The Tony Stark creation will likely house even more "special features" to be revealed when Avengers: Infinity War drops May 4.