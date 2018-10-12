Target Selling Mickey Mouse Shirt That Looks Like He’s a Victim of Thanos’ Snap

In either a hilarious coincidence or a sneaky piece of cross-promotion, Target has debuted a shirt depicting Mickey Mouse in which the Disney icon appears to be the victim of Thanos‘ deadly snap from Avengers: Infinity War.

The product description reads, “Make casual hang time even more fun with this comfy red short sleeve tee shirt, featuring Mickey Mouse. Ready for a change? This cotton tee shirt is just what you need.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the shirt below:

In the months since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters and depicted Thanos’ use of the Infinity Gauntlet and how it wiped out half of the population of the universe, Marvel characters turning to dust have become one of the most-used memes on the Internet. Countless iterations of the joke can be found on social media, which often incorporate Spider-Man’s “last words” of “I don’t feel so good.”

A quick search will bring up multiple results of T-shirts that incorporate the image, with the above shirt’s official licensing from Disney themselves making it seem like an obvious homage to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, with reviews on the shirt dating back more than 10 months, the product pre-dates the release of Infinity War, confirming it was just an unintentional coincidence.

The final moments of Avengers: Infinity War saw a majority of the MCU’s biggest heroes vanish into dust, with no clear explanation behind how the surviving characters were chosen. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously revealed there was an overall method behind their mayhem.

“In terms of our choices about who Thanos would end up eradicating with his snap, you know it was very story focused,” Anthony shared on a behind-the-scenes featurette on the Infinity War Blu-ray. “How do we pay off each individual character’s storyline most profoundly. The first person to go is Bucky Barnes, and it’s shot from Captain America’s perspective. You know we’re watching Cap go through the experience of watching him go away. We’re watching Okoye, who’s number one mission in life is to protect the king. She watches the King go in front of her. To see those characters react in those situations is very powerful and resonate.”

Disney might own both the MCU characters and Mickey Mouse, but we shouldn’t expect a crossover between the two properties to happen anytime in the near future, meaning Mickey is likely safe and sound.

Fans can see Avengers 4 when it lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

You can head to Target’s site to see if the shirt is available in your area.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.