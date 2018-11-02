Thor Almost Had A Gun In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The God of Thunder almost had a very different weapon of choice in Avengers: Infinity War according to some unused Thor concept art.

With Thor’s hammer was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok by his long lost sister Hela, Chris Hemsworth’s character was forced to find a new weapon in his efforts to take on Thanos. He would ultimately head to Nivadellir to forge his Stormbreaker axe. However, he almost brandished a gun if one version of the concept art.

Check out the unused concept art for Thor from Avengers: Infinity War below.

While much of the fanbase blames Star-Lord for Thanos being successful in Avengers: Infinity War, the directors of the film point out that Thor had an opportunity to kill Thanos but chose to brag instead.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo old ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

The God of Thunder has never been had a reputation for intelligence but rather acting on impulse and emotion throughout his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The choice to act on his hunger for revenge and gloating instead of simply ending the feud fits the mold.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Thor might get his next shot at beating Thanos in Avengers 4 as the remaining heroes try to undo the Mad Titan’s victory. As for Star-Lord, Joe Russo teases that there is no chance for him to redeem himself, “because he is dead.”

Thanos, however, is feeling the heavy weight of his actions, as well. “That moment when he clicks his fingers sends him into this ethereal plane inside of the Soul Stone where as part of his quote unquote hero’s journey in the film, he has one last moment to convey a sense of guilt about what he’s done,” Joe Russo said. “It illustrates what a complicated character he is.”

