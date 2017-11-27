Does Thor Get Mjolnir Back in ‘Avengers: Infinity War?’

Thor: Ragnarok spoilers.

The upcoming Avengers: Infinity War will unite all the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and may reunite Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with his mighty hammer, Mjolnir.

New covers and images from Vanity Fair have revealed yet another new look for Thor, who already underwent a revamp in Thor: Ragnarok. There he lost his long golden locks — and his right eye — trading them in for a fresh cut and an eye patch similar to that of his dead dad, Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

A short-haired Thor is seen wielding Mjolnir in the Vanity Fair covers and photoshoot, suggesting the Asgardian Avenger’s trademark weapon is somehow restored after it was effortlessly shattered by Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, in Ragnarok.

Mjolnir could be there for symbolic purposes — same as the faint but noticeable scar over Thor’s right eye — as a way not to ruin a surprise for moviegoers who have yet to see Ragnarok, but Thor’s new Oliver Coipel and Esad Ribic-inspired comic book design could mean the mighty Thor may once again be even mightier with his favorite weapon (which would come in handy in the fight against Josh Brolin’s Thanos and his legion of superpowered minions).

Captain America (Chris Evans) sports a Winter Soldier-inspired look — even though he has a more disheveled appearance come Infinity War, complete with beard and an altered, darker costume — while Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) is seen with her new costume and platinum blonde hairdo.

Hemsworth previously teased the Jarnbjorn battle axe from the comics, which he could be seen wielding in Infinity War concept art. “There is something pretty exciting coming,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “I think the fans will know and love and be excited for it.”

Maybe Thor picks up Jarnbjorn and Mjolnir is gone for good. Maybe Thor uses Jarnbjorn until another Mjolnir is forged for the golden haired god, who — as pointed out by Korg (Taika Waititi) — has a “pretty special and intimate relationship” with the iconic hammer.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018.

