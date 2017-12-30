‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Says Thor’s Story Will Be Picked Up Right From End Of ‘Ragnarok’

Avengers: Infinity War will have a bevy of Marvel characters at its disposal, but there is one in particular that stands above the rest for Anthony Russo.

The co-director of Infinity War was asked who he was looking forward to most once the film hits theaters, and for him, it is all about the God of Thunder. Russo also revealed that Infinity War will pick up right after his last adventure, Thor: Ragnarok.

“I’m going to pick Thor because Thor, we’re picking up his story from the end of Thor: Ragnarok and at the end of that film as any fan would know his home planet of Asgard is destroyed, and so the character is in new territory so to speak, because his past has been torn away from him to a degree,” Russo said.

Russo compares Thor’s place in things to another fellow Avenger Captain America, who the Russo’s got ahold of at a similar juncture in his journey.

“I think it’s very similar to Captain America’s situation when we picked up his story in Winter Solider when Joe and I came on to do our first movie for Marvel,” Russo said. “Cap was in a place where we were very much catching him up in the modern world and seeing what that meant to him, and figuring out how you move a character that far forward and that far away from where they started back during the 40s, so I think in Thor we have similar opportunities with that character in this movie is that he’s going through a radical transformation and he’s moving forward in a way where he can never go back, and that’s always a fun place to be with a character as a storyteller.”

So if you haven’t had a chance to see Thor: Ragnarok yet, you might want to carve out some time if you’re planning on seeing Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently in theaters.

