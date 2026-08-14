Marvel’s Rising Star Is More Popular Than Ever and Needs a Video Game Now

Marvel has spent years turning its enormous roster into recognizable stars in the video game industry, and it has paid off tremendously well. Popular characters like Spider-Man have long dominated as leads in video games, and we are seeing Wolverine take the spotlight now thanks to Insomniac. Outside of these big names, the modern Marvel gaming scene has been especially kind to characters who don’t have the same recognition. But most importantly, these games give players control over their favorite Marvel heroes and villains and an opportunity to directly impact the story.

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Of these, Magik is quickly becoming one of the most important characters for Marvel. The New Mutants helped make Illyana Rasputin more mainstream than ever, and her popularity has only grown from there. She captured gamers’ hearts in Marvel’s Midnight Suns and dominated the battlefield in Marvel Rivals. Now, she is demonstrating the power of the X-Men in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls as one of the most popular and strongest characters. And with a new comic announced, X-Orcists, it is clear that Magik deserves to be the lead in her own game and explore her story even further.

Magik Is Becoming One of Marvel’s Most Popular Characters

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The biggest bump in Magik’s popularity is the 2020 film, The New Mutants, where Anya Taylor-Joy brought her to life. Magik has existed in the comics for some time now, but she has usually been sidelined when compared to other mutants, and the film had a major role in bringing her into the limelight. After that, she has only continued to grow in popularity and representation, especially in video games.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns puts Magik alongside iconic characters like Blade, Ghost Rider, and more. Many players first met her here and fell in love with her character both in and out of combat. Then Marvel Rivals became a major hit, and Magik is easily one of the most popular characters in the Dualist role. Her kit is a bit more difficult to understand, but that didn’t stop players from choosing her, especially as NetEase released more and more skins for her.

And now we have Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, where Magik is one of the most popular characters, and easily one of the strongest picks. She has consistently shown to be one of the most picked characters, something I am guilty of as she is my main too. All of this comes together to show that Magik is on the rise and becoming one of the biggest heroes in all of Marvel.

Magik Has Everything Needed to Lead Her Own Video Game

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A Magik video game practically writes its own premise. Her powers give developers a natural gameplay hook because teleportation can become the foundation for movement, exploration, and combat. Then there is the obvious implementation of the Soulsword and how naturally this lends itself to combat. The game could take place on Earth and Limbo, featuring both Illyana and Darkchild to create various gameplay potential.

But the narrative has even more potential. Magik’s history is not simply about defeating villains. She has spent years dealing with the consequences of being trapped in Limbo, developing magical powers and becoming its ruler. The conflicting emotions within her can lead to some dark moments while still delivering a heroic tale. Exploring the challenges between Illyana the person, Magik the hero, and Darkchild the darker force inside her would be a dream come true for me.

It could also explore the mutant experience from an unusual perspective. Rather than focusing exclusively on Xavier’s school or the traditional X-Men conflict, a Magik game could move between the human world, mutant communities and Limbo. Players could fight demons, navigate supernatural environments, interact with other mutants and make decisions concerning Illyana’s responsibilities as Limbo’s ruler. A game that focuses on this could easily match the mix of mutant and supernatural storytelling in her comics.

Magik Could Become Marvel’s Next Major Gaming Hero

image Courtesy of Arc System Works

The timing may be better than ever for a Magik game. Marvel has already demonstrated that audiences will embrace superhero games built around characters who are not necessarily the biggest names in the MCU. Marvel’s Midnight Suns centered a new player character while giving Magik a substantial role, and Marvel Rivals has continued to feature her as part of its evolving roster of odd picks.

Her comics are also giving Marvel a strong creative foundation. Magik launched with Allen and Peralta, and their run continued through Magik & Colossus. Marvel has now announced X-Orcists, a five-issue limited series arriving November 18, 2026, with Allen and Peralta returning. The story will see Magik, Juggernaut, and Madelyne Pryor confront a demonic invasion emerging from Limbo. That lineup alone is perfect for a video game adaptation.

A great Magik game would not need to turn her into the next Spider-Man overnight. It would only need to capitalize on what already makes her different. She has Soulsword, portals, sorcery, a demonic alter ego, a complicated history with mutantkind, and an entire supernatural dimension at her disposal. The next logical step is giving Illyana Rasputin a game where she is not one member of an ensemble, but the hero players are there to experience.