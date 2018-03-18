‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Like Three Movies All At Once According To Scarlett Johansson

Infinity War has been 10 years in the making, and as a result, it does feel like multiple movies rolled into one.

Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson and Captain America’s Chris Evans sat down with ET to talk about the film, where Johansson revealed filming it feels like filming three movies at once.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s kind of like we’re three movies all at once,” Johansson said. It’s very plot-driven and its kind of…this is a film I think that really, all of these pieces come together in a kind of complex intricate package and that’s the purpose I think of this film, to sort of bring everything together in a coherent way, and so as that’s happening it feels sort of like there are kind of like three movies going on at once, because we meet different characters in different circumstances and this one kind of greater cause brings everyone together.”

Some of that can even be seen in the trailers, as several teams are each trying to accomplish their own goal to further the defeat of Thanos.

While the film is full of heroes, Johansson also revealed that they didn’t get to actually film with much of them.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to work with probably 75% of the 60 or whatever people just because their characters are off in some other realm.”

While this film is epic in scale, one thing co-director Joe Russo stressed is that it won’t feel like a two-parter merely cut in half.

“One thing that we set out from the beginning and said that we wanted to do from the beginning, was that we’d been disappointed about times we’ve sat in part one of part two films and it feels like they just took out a pair of scissors and cut the movie in half,” Russo told Fandango. “And the first film isn’t really structured in a way where there’s a beginning, middle, and an end. It feels more set up like a first act and half of a second act for the second movie.”

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.