‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tickets Are Reportedly Being Hidden Behind Some Posters

Few things could make going to see Avengers: Infinity War more exciting, but what if you got to see it for free?

That would do the trick right? Well, some lucky fans (including chrischar66) are discovering new Infinity War posters have a removable cover, which reads ‘Do you dare remove Thanos?” The cover features the mad titan front and center, but if you end up removing him there could be a ticket to the movie, as one fan delightfully discovered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The posters have been located in Austrailia, and seem to be part of a peel-off poster competition. Posters have been placed in the metro CBDs of Syndey NSW, Melbourne VIC, and Brisbane QLD, and a few of the posters have yellow borders. These posters are the ones that could contain a prize, and the photo shared confirms his poster had a yellow border.

Minor prizes include double in-season passes to see Infinity War, while there will be 4 major prizes available in the Syndey and Melbourne locations as well. These prizes will include a double pass to attend a special advanced screening event of Infinity War. The Syndey metro screening will be held at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter while the Melbourne metro screening will be held at IMAX Melbourne.

Once you claim a prize just follow the steps below.

“Once you have peeled off the poster from its location and claimed the Major Prize, you must follow the instructions on the Major Prize notification to email Marvel AUNZ at events@marvel.com.au. Your email must include your contact details and the authentic code for the Major Prize you have claimed. Each Major Prize has its own authentic code, which will be located on each Major Prize notification.”

So, if you spot a poster with a yellow border around it, don’t be afraid to tempt fate and pull it down.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.