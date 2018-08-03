‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Creative Team Reveals the Movie Takes Place Over 2 Days

The latest crossover epic from Marvel Studios is more than two-and-a-half hours long, but it seems like you can hold your breath while watching Avengers: Infinity War because of how much momentum the movie carries the entire way through.

From the moment when Thanos beats the crap out of Thor and Hulk, retrieving the Space Stone from the Tesseract, to the end when finally rests quietly on his farm as the sun sets upon him, it doesn’t seem like a lot of time has passed. Because it hasn’t.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Joe Russo and writer Stephen McFeely spoke about the movie’s events on the commentary for the home release of Avengers: Infinity War, revealing that it takes place over the span of about two days.

“Nobody gets to rest in this film. They literally get Strange, Tony, Banner and Wong get about two minutes of exposition out before the story comes to them,” said co-director Joe Russo. “And now they’re in motion. Inciting incidents happened and characters are in motion. And you’ll watch each sequence, as we introduce characters, each one has his own inciting incident that sets them off on the path towards Thanos.”

“I’m not sure exactly what the amount of elapsed time in this movie is,” McFeely chimed in. “It can’t me more than, maybe, two days.”

“Yeah, at most,” replied Russo.

The Russo brothers made a lot of changes to the movie’s script before finally settling on what fans know and love. Some characters were moved around, like Thor and Captain America, while other characters had entire plot lines cut out.

The Black Order underwent significant changes in their journey from comic page to movie screen, and there was going to be a portion of the film that explored their backstories.

“There were earlier drafts of the script with the Black Order, in a more stylized draft where we did backstories for each of them,” said Russo. “Ultimately the movie was getting too crowded, too hard to follow. In the books, there’s a backstory between Proxima and Corvus, that they’re married. Only hinted at in the slightest way here by the fact that they are paired up to retrieve a stone and the way that she responds when Corvus gets stabbed by Natasha.”

Fans can see Avengers: Infinity War now on digital HD, and it will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.