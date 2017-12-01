‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Release More Than A Week Early Internationally

In the past, Marvel Studios has often released their movies internationally before they are released in the United States. For the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity Wars, Marvel Studios has recently announced they will be following the same pattern. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 4, 2018. In the past, Marvel Studios has had great success in the U.S. releasing movies on the first weekend in May, which is the same weekend that Free Comic Book Day occurs.

Disney India just officially announced that Avengers: Infinity War will release a week early in India on April 27, 2018. The new early release date for India joins previously announced early release dates in other countries. Disney is releasing Avengers: Infinity War in Australia, France, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Sweden more than a week early on April 25, 2018. Avengers: Infinity War is being released in Brazil, Germany, Greece, Hungary, and Singapore on April 26, 2018 and in Bulgaria, Japan, Spain, Turkey, the UK, and Vietnam on April 27, 2018.

The early international release of Marvel Studios films has often been a source of controversy for U.S. fans. Beyond just the desire to see the film earlier as well, an early international release also means that spoilers often circulate worldwide online. It’s not uncommon for actual video of such closely guarded secrets as character deaths and the after credits scenes to leak once a film gets released anywhere in the world.

Another potential risk for Disney in releasing the film in some countries early is that if international critics and audiences don’t like the film it could generate negative buzz and hurt the box office in countries where it releases later. Luckily for Disney, that hasn’t been a problem for Marvel Studios films so far. In the past, Marvel Studios films have been met with strong positive international reviews which may have even possibly helped to lift the U.S. box office.