‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Drafts Had Tony Meeting Steve in the Movie

Although Avengers: Infinity War brought nearly every hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the same movie, the two biggest names in the franchise never shared the screen. Tony Stark and Steve Rogers never had a single scene together, despite fighting the same common enemy.

While it may seem strange on the surface, the separation of the two characters shouldn’t come as a massive shock, given how they left things after Captain America: Civil War. It made sense for the two to stay away from one another throughout this movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, in early drafts of the script, this wasn’t the case. In fact, Steve and Tony were originally supposed to in the beginning of the movie, when Bruce calls them back to the training facility, but the scene just didn’t work.

On the audio commentary track for Avengers: Infinity War, during the scene in which Captain America and his team meet with Rhodey, director Joe Russo and writer Stephen McFeely explain how the scene came about.

“Now, what’s interesting about these characters is that they’re all heroes,” Russo began. “And that, irrespective of the events of Civil War and the fact that they caused physical damage to Rhodey, when aliens show up with the intent to destroy the Earth, he does not hesitate, as a hero, to invite in other heroes who can help him defend the planet.

“And I think it will be a much different situation if Tony were here. If Tony and Steve had to see each other for the first time, it would be much more complicated.”

McFeely went on to say that they tried the scene with Steve and Tony multiple times, though it never came out quite right.

“Right. Which is why we didn’t do it,” McFeely said. “We tried in a few drafts and it ground things to a halt.”

Since the early meeting between Cap and Tony was shut down, the character continued on their separate ways throughout the entire movie. Tony Stark went to space to fight Thanos, while Steve led the charge against the Black Order in Wakanda.

Sadly, neither one of them were very successful.

Do you think keeping Steve and Tony apart was the right decision? What will happen when they finally see each other in Avengers 4? Let us know your best theories by dropping a line in the comments below!