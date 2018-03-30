New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot Pits Scarlet Witch Vs. Proxima Midnight

The newest Avengers: Infinity War TV spot sees Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) going one-on-one against Proxima Midnight, one of four fierce alien warriors belonging to the villainous Black Order.

A similar TV spot, released yesterday, sees Scarlet Witch’s Avengers teammate Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) taking on a Black Order opponent of her own in what appears to be the same location.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The super-powered villains are targeting Vision (Paul Bettany), who possesses the Mind Stone — one of the immensely powerful Infinity Stones coveted by alien warmonger Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Infinity War catches up with Wanda and the synthetic android “very much in love at this point,” Bettany told reporters during a 2017 visit to the set of the superhero blockbuster.

“I think that Vision’s been on this quest to understand what being human is and I think Scarlet Witch [has] in a large degree helped him figure that out and what love is,” Bettany said, with Olsen opting to call the pair “soulmates.”

Wanda’s story this time around is “definitely the most emotional arc I’ve done in an Avengers film, that’s for sure,” Olsen teased. “Because when we’re talking about Vision becoming human, we’re talking about their relationship and it’s a pretty grounded arc.”

“And significant,” Bettany added. “Yeah, I think it is the most emotional. Also, the cost and the danger that we’re all facing becomes more important than certain beef that people had in the past because it’s so desperate. The point of the Avengers, and by extension mankind, it’s fraught with danger. So I think old grudges are buried and put off until next time.”

Bettany told fans assembled at Chicago’s Wizard World Comic Con Infinity War brings the lovers their “most exciting plotline” so far, with Olsen adding the Avengers threequel will introduce and “really explore their relationship.”

“It creates a really exciting arc for me and I’m so lucky I get to work with Bettany all the time now,” Olsen said.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.