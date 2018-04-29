Zoe Saldana Reveals ‘Avengers 4’ Potential Spoiler

Throughout the entire promotional tour leading up to the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the film’s cast and crew went to great lengths to use specific language as to not reveal details about the film’s plot. With the film out now in theaters, one would think there’s less of a risk about spoiling anything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though Zoe Saldana may have inadvertently spoiled a detail about her character Gamora in the upcoming Avengers 4.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Infinity War***

Fans who have already seen Infinity War learned just how far Thanos would go to obtain all six Infinity Stones, even sacrificing his daughter Gamora in order to obtain the precious Soul Stone. During a recent interview, Saldana made mention of returning this fall to film scenes for Avengers 4, which might confirm the character isn’t dead after all.

“At least for me, it felt like a [to be continued], because I knew that we will have to all come back, at some point this fall, and finish up the fourth installment of Avengers,” Saldana shared with E! Live From the Red Carpet of saying goodbye to her co-stars after filming. “It felt like see you later, not like a formal goodbye.”

While it’s possible that Saldana will be returning to shoot Avengers 4 merely for scenes that will appear as flashbacks, Thanos’ use of the Infinity Gauntlet at the end of Infinity War killed off a majority of the heroes in the MCU, including characters we know will be in upcoming sequels. Some characters are sure to stay dead in the franchise, though it sounds like Gamora might somehow survive the ordeal or time and reality will be altered in a way that brings her character back to life.

Characters that died before Thanos utilized the Infinity Gauntlet include Loki and Vision, and, as those characters have appeared in multiple chapters in the MCU over a longer period of time, it is more believable that they are gone for good. Gamora, on the other hand, has only appeared in two Guardians of the Galaxy films prior to Infinity War and, with a third Guardians film on the way, would require a drastic change in the team’s roster going forward.

Fans will have to wait until Avengers 4 hits theaters next May to find out Gamora’s fate.

