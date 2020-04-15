Avengers Star Mark Ruffalo Has Ideas for a Standalone Hulk Movie

Avengers: Endgame was released last year, and provided an end for Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America. While some of the other original Avengers are getting more movies, there’s one actor whose future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear: Mark Ruffalo. While the actor known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk has confirmed he’s in talks to be a part of Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series, Ruffalo is only officially scheduled to return to Marvel to voice his character in the upcoming animated series for Disney+, What If. However, Ruffalo recently shared with Variety that he has some ideas for a Hulk standalone film.

“There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting,” Ruffalo said. “We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

This isn’t the first time Ruffalo has shared some potential Hulk movie ideas. At the beginning of March, Ruffalo was in Chicago for C2E2 and talked all things Hulk during his panel. While being interviewed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Clare Kramer, Ruffalo revealed he’d like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

“To be totally honest with you, I want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk ultimately have to battle it out and then the Professor is sort of the brainchild of that,” Ruffalo shared. “Kevin Feige, are you listening? We want Professor Hulk,” he added. “The only person in the universe that Hulk is afraid of is Banner and I want to see the ultimate showdown between the two of them. And maybe Wolverine.”

Currently, fans are hoping Ruffalo will rejoin the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering the actor’s friendship with Taika Waititi, we wouldn’t be surprised if the director was writing Ruffalo into his movie. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can be seen next in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere on May 10th.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7th 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.