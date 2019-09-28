Avengers Meme Trades Ghost Rider for Spider-Man in a Soul Stone Transaction

This has been a big week for Marvel news from the devastating loss of the Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider series on Hulu to the exciting reveal that Sony and Disney reached an agreement over Spider-Man. While the Ghost Rider news is a bummer, especially for fans of Luna’s arc as the character on Agents of SHIELD, the Spider-Man reconciliation is definitely overshadowing the loss. One fan took to the r/SHIELD subreddit, a page dedicated to the ABC series, to express the ups and downs of the week in the most Marvel way possible…

“Feeling a lot of different emotions right now,” u/RRRRR11 wrote.

As you can see, the image shows the headlines of both news stories, followed by Thanos saying, “a soul for a soul.” While one decision really had nothing to do with the other, it was an interesting coincidence, and fans have a lot to say about it in the comments of the post.

“A life spent. A life earned,” u/SFH12345 replied.

“So happy about Spider-Man but gosh I was so excited for Ghost Rider. It kept me going knowing AoS was ending but we’d still have so much of Robbie,” u/RomiAndro wrote.

“It’s the Agents of SHIELD spin-off curse! Any character that originated from Agents of SHIELD will have their tv show cancelled before it sees the light of day,” u/JPA17 added.

This comment is referring to Marvel’s Most Wanted, which was supposed to see Agents of SHIELD‘s Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) and Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) go off on their own. The two characters were given a heartbreaking send-off on AoS only for their show to get scrapped before making it to air.

Luna recently made a statement about the Ghost Rider cancellation on social media, sharing a heartfelt message thanking Jeph Loeb and the Marvel Television team for giving him a shot at bringing Robbie Reyes and one version of the Spirit of Vengeance to life. You can read the full post here.

