‘Avengers’ Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates Christmas With Throwback Family Photo

Avengers star Samuel L. Jackson celebrated Christmas by sharing a photo from one of his first.

The iconic actor who has nearly 200 credits to his name shouted, “Merry Christmas Errrrrbody!” with his caption on Instagram. He is best known for his role in Pulp Fiction but has portrayed Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since first appearing in the post-credits scene of 2008’s Iron Man.

Check out Jackson’s throwback Christmas photo at posted to Instagram below!

View this post on Instagram MERRY CHRISTMAS ERRRRBODY‼️‼️‼️ A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Dec 25, 2018 at 6:44am PST

Jackson most recently appeared in Avengers: Infinity War‘s post-credits scene. Whether or not he will reprise the role for Avengers: Endgame remains to be seen considering his Nick Fury was turned to dust in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Decimation when Thanos snapped his fingers. One thing is for sure, he will appear in Captain Marvel as the same character for the film set in 90s before Avengers: Endgame hits theaters and will later appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In fact, the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains in the hands of the Russo Brothers, as they gear up for the release of Avengers: Endgame in April of 2019.Heading into the epic ensemble film, the directors of Avengers: Infinity War are aiming for the head (unlike Thor) when it comes to storytelling. “You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 18, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.