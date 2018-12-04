‘Avengers’: Secret Wars Gets A Fan Logo

During the latter part of last week, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo took part in a special Avengers: Infinity War screening and fan Q&A session hosted by Collider. During the Q&A, the brothers shared that after Avengers 4, they’re done with Marvel properties unless an opportunity presents itself to make a movie based on one of two “Secret War” comic book story arcs.

Fandom took the comic arc Easter egg to heart, wondering if Marvel Studios would ever make an Avengers movie about the storyline. One fan, in particular, went the length to create a fan logo for the movie and quite frankly, it’s pretty convincing.

Shared to the /r/MarvelStudios page on Reddit, the logo was created by /u/HKARTWORKS99. The logo is practically a spitting image of the logo for Johnathan Hickman and Esad Ribic‘s Secret Wars event released in 2015. The biggest change is the introduction of the iconic Avengers logo, re-colored to fit in with the red and yellow color scheme.

Even though the Russo Brothers have been behind some of the MCU’s most acclaimed films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Infinity War, it’s still no guarantee that Marvel Studios would consider doing an event as large as this anytime soon after the last two Avengers movies. Later in the Q&A, Joe Russo admitted he has no idea whether or not the Hollywood studio would go for a Secret Wars movie.

“I don’t know,” Joe Russo said. “I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] always has a plan in his head, but he’s always ready to throw out the plan and adjust the plan because you never know how the movies are going to turn out. You want to make sure each movie in front of you is a good movie. And if you’re thinking about the movie past it, then you’re not focusing all of your energy on the movie that’s in front of you.”

“Secret Wars” refers to either one of two storylines in the Marvel comics mythos, both of which are pretty popular. The first storyline took place in the mid-1980s and featured all of the heroes and villains of the multiverse being teleported to Battleworld, where a being named The Beyonder made they fight each other in a tournament.

The most recent “Secret Wars” was released in 2015 from Hickman and Ribic. The latest storyline featured a cataclysmic event in which each of the separate universes of the multiverse folded in on each other, creating one single universe and in turn, a single continuity.

Upcoming movies for Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.