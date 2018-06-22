‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sinks ‘Titanic’ At Domestic Box Office

Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War just passed another big fish in the domestic box office waters, as Titanic falls to Thanos.

Infinity War continues to climb the box office charts, and domestically it just passed the $660 million mark. That’s enough to beat out Paramount’s blockbuster Titanic, which sits at $659,363,944 million, which is no easy feat. That puts Avengers: Infinity War in the number 4 spot behind another Marvel film Black Panther, which holds firm at $699,512,354 million (via Box Office Mojo).

Infinity War should end up surpassing that at some point, giving it the top spot all-time amongst Marvel films domestically. It isn’t likely to surpass the top 2 though, which are held by Avatar at $760,507,625 million and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which holds the top spot at $936,662,225 million.

It is important to note though that Avengers: Infinity War has not surpassed Titanic on the worldwide box office charts. On that list Infinity War also holds the number 4 spot, and it has a solid chance of catching number 3 on the list Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which brought in $2,006.3 billion. It isn’t likely to catch Titanic though, which holds the number 2 spot at $2,187.5 billion, and won’t come near Avatar’s $2,788.0 billion in the number 1 spot.

Still, wherever it lands will be worthy of celebration, and the crazy thing is Avengers 4 could end up eclipsing it, especially with fans needing to know what happens next after that cliffhanger ending in Infinity War.

Before we get there though there’s plenty to celebrate about Infinity War, and upon hearing the $2 billion news screenwriter Stephen McFeely couldn’t have been more appreciative.

“I will say on the Sunday morning, when it’s like 10 or something and Deadline says it broke the record, I got really emotional,” McFeely said. “It’s not my money but it’s a validation of a s— ton of work. The idea that it resonated and became slightly historical, at least for the moment, is really nice.”

With the stakes so high after their last film, the next Avengers has at least a chance to dethrone Titanic’s worldwide record, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.