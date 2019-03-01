Marvel ‘Avengers’ Fans Are Sneaking Thanos into Pop-Culture Moment Photos

It would be a massive understatement to say that Avengers: Infinity War‘s impact on the pop-culture zeitgeist was massive. From “The Snap” and its “dusting” effect, to instant quotable lines like “Why is Gamora?”, the film has inspired all sorts of viral memes and other trends – and it’s still a cultural fascination now, two months away from Avengers: Endgame hitting theaters.

Case in point: Marvel fans are keeping the Avengers movies relevant by going around and sneaking an image of Thanos into other big pop-culture moments. The trend is going viral now, giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a fun little game of photo-hunt to play around social media.

Scroll on below for a look at some of the more inspired and clever #SneakyThanos images:

Star Wars: Episode IX

My new relaxation hobby is inserting Thanos into photos where he doesn’t belong, but not in such a way that you’d immediately notice. pic.twitter.com/d3IrdWGrVX — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 1, 2019

This Star Wars: Episode IX wrap photo spoils one of the biggest surprises J.J. Abrams has in store: Thanos!

Pulp Fiction

The *True* B.M.F. was in that diner the whole time! The Tarantinoverse is part of the MCU!

Titanic

“Jack I want you to draw me like one of your Titan girls. Wearing this. Wearing *only* this.”

Paddington

‘Please look after this bear. Do not Decimate him. Thank you.’

Annihilation

Marvel fans: see what they did here?

Oscar Winner

This was Thanos’ “Kanye Moment,” rushing the stage at the Oscars to protest Infinity War‘s snub.

Boogie Nights

Thanos is a big shining star.

Ben-Hur

Thanos out here killin’ it in the chariot races.

Goodfellas

What is Thanos? A clown here to amuse you?

Sizing Up the Competition

Thanos is going to likely go toe-to-toe with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame – so he’s out getting a good look at his opponent. Larson’s back muscles would understandably have the Mad Titan shook AF.

Make Titan Great Again

Apologies in advanced for this one. Thanos just wanted to find like-minded Earthlings to support his cause.

You can catch more of these great photo hunts at the #SneakyThanos hashtag. Let us know which one is your favorite, in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Homeon July 5th.

