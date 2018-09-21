Benedict Wong Teases ‘Avengers 4’ Spoilers Cleaning

A new photo from Benedict Wong shows the extreme lengths Marvel Studios will go to guard against spoilers for Avengers 4.

Okay, well, not really, but Wong certainly had some fun with Marvel’s reputation for going to extremes to guard secrets. Wong will be returning for Avengers 4, and he shared a photo of himself getting into character, literally. The effects and makeup team is putting on or taking off his hair and neck prosthetics and he looks a bit frightened, sharing it with the caption “Happy to be filming @avengers 4 .But the cleaning of spoilers is a bit much!🤫 👨🏿‍🎤”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Man, they are literally opening up people’s brains now to keep spoilers out of fan’s hands. Doctor Doom would be proud.

You can check out the photo above.

Fans are eager to see how (or if) the heroes who faded out of existence make it back into the world of the living, which included Wong’s friend Doctor Stephen Strange. Along with Strange Thanos eliminated half of the universe, which included Winter Soldier, Groot, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Mantis, Drax, Mantis, and Falcon. Thanos also claimed the lives of Vision, Loki, Heimdall, and Gamora, though that was before his finger snap.

It will be up to the original team of Avengers to make that happen, but they’ll have a bit of help too. Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and a returning Hawkeye are leading the charge but Wong, Ant-Man, War Machine, Rocket Raccoon, Okoye, Shuri, M’Baku, Nebula, and Captain Marvel will be able to throw in too.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.