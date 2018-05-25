Disney Channel’s ‘Big Hero 6’ TV Series Trailer Released

Big Hero 6 The Series is taking the small screen by storm when it debuts on Disney Channel next month, and the official trailer for the upcoming Marvel-based TV series has finally made its way online.

Picking up after the adventures of the Big Hero 6 feature film, the new series sees the returns of Baymax, Hiro, and the rest of the characters we’ve come to love. You can watch the full trailer for Big Hero 6 in the video above!

Baymax and his friends first appeared on television last November in the hour-long movie TV movie, Baymax Returns. Now, the crew will be making their mark on the screen each and every week.

The series premiere of Big Hero 6 The Series will be a sizable event for Disney Channel, as the first episodes will span two consecutive mornings. The first two episodes will air on Saturday, June 9th at 9am ET. Two more episodes will air the next morning, June 10th, at the same time.

Big Hero 6 The Series stars Scott Adsit as Baymax, Ryan Potter as Hiro, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Khary Payton as Wasabi, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, and Brooks Wheelan as Fred. The voice cast also includes Maya Rudoplh, Alan Tudyk, and David Shaughnessy, with appearances by Gordon Ramsey, Alton Brown, James Cromwell, Diedrich Bader, and many others.

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee will reprise his role as Fred’s father. He first appeared as the character in the post-credits scene of the Big Hero 6 movie.

Ahead of next month’s series premiere, Big Hero 6 has already been renewed for a second season on Disney Channel.

Big Hero 6 The Series is set to premiere on Saturday, June 9 at 9am ET on Disney Channel. More new episodes will air on Sunday, June 10th.