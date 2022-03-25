Black Panther 2 Actor Breaks Silence on Return for Wakanda Forever

One of the actors for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has broken his silence on returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. Filming on Black Panther 2 officially wrapped, with members of the crew sharing the news on their social media accounts. The sequel will look to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in August 2020. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may not have its T’Challa, but there are still plenty of characters for the film to focus on. One of those characters commented on reuniting with his Marvel family, and what makes the sequel different from 2018’s Black Panther.

Danny Sapani played Border Tribe leader M’Kathu in Black Panther, and is returning to reprise the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight for the debut of the Paramount+ original series Halo, based on the popular video game franchise, about being back on the Black Panther set with co-workers who have become family. “You know, Ryan [Coogler] and the cast and the team at Marvel have just been amazing,” Sapani said about the director and co-writer. “We were very lucky to have such a family atmosphere.”

“Obviously, without Chad it’s very different. But we’re gonna keep flying that flag, keep trying to tell that story because it’s just an incredible story and an incredible film,” Sapani continued. He then responded to Angela Bassett’s comments that Black Panther 2 will “top” the first movie. “Well, I don’t think you can compare them, to be honest with you,” he said.

“I think we’re just going to keep telling the story and honoring the great man,” he continued. “All of the people that are involved with that project are very close. I think it makes for a great sort of company feel. So, I imagine it’s going to blow everyone away in the way the first one did.”

Bassett’s previous quote on The Ellen DeGeneres Show stated: “It is [difficult without Boseman], he was such an example, such a leader. We just hope to raise the standard.” She went on to say how she couldn’t reveal any spoilers, but Wakanda Forever is “going to be amazing. It’s going to top [the first] one.”

A recent photo from Tenoch Huerta has sparked rumors that the actor is portraying Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Huerta is reportedly part of the cast and playing the movie’s villain, though it has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. A new photo shared by Huerta placed him in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is where Black Panther 2 just finished filming.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11th.