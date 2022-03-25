Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wraps Filming

Production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally wrapped according to social media posts from key crew members of the Marvel sequel. Filming first began on the film in the summer, continuing through November and then taking an extended hiatus, partially due to actress Letitia Wright recovering from an on-set injury. After many months though it would appear production has finished on the sequel. As noted by the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News” Twitter account, Academy Award winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter was among those who confirmed the conclusion of filming, writing in a (now deleted) post: “We are done! #finishline #andthatsthetruthruth #blackpantherwakandaforever.” Hairstylist Nikki Wright added in their own post, “Day 117 of 88 was so many things! That’s a wrap”

Last week brought news that production on the sequel had moved from Marvel’s unofficial headquarters of Atlanta, Georgia to Puerto Rico. Details of what the film was doing in the U.S. Territory pointed to a potential flashback sequence as well as revealing that production had set up in a previously shut-down hotel and casino. Plot details for the movie haven’t yet been released by Marvel Studios, nor will how they intend to address the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther. Following Boseman’s passing in 2020, the film’s story was restructured as Marvel they would not be recasting the role, something that many fans have campaigned against.

In addition to being the next chapter of this corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the new film will also introduce another major player to the MCU with actress Dominique Thorne taking on the role of Marvel Comics hero Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Earlier this month Thorne confirmed she had wrapped her work on the movie, marking her first appearance in the MCU ahead of her own Disney+ TV series.

Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett all reprise their parts from the first movie with Thorne among the newcomers that also includes I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel. Fans have speculated on the part that Coel might take, with some thinking it could be a certain X-Men character. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the film and is also developing a new Marvel TV series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda as well.

After several delays Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now scheduled to be released on November 22, 2022.