Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Actor Shares Photo Fueling Namor Speculation

Tenoch Huerta, one of the new actors reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, shared a new image that fuels the speculation he’s playing Namor in the Marvel sequel. Production on the Black Panther sequel resumed in January following set injuries suffered by Letitia Wright. More news has steadily trickled out ever since, including new details from the Puerto Rico set. Even though Huerta’s role is currently unknown, many have speculated he is playing Namor the Sub-Mariner, who has long been rumored to be the film’s main antagonist. A new photo shared by Huerta places him in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is where Black Panther 2 is currently filming.

One day ago Huerta shared a photo on his Instagram account of a Benito Juarez statue in Puerto Rico. “Lo que uno se encuentra en el viejo San Juan,” Huerta captioned his photo, which translates to, “What one finds in old San Juan.” A recent report from The Cosmic Circus places Black Panther: Wakanda Forever filming at a closed-down Ritz Carlton hotel that’s also in Puerto Rico. While Marvel Studios hasn’t confirmed that Tenoch Huerta is a part of the film’s cast, it may not be a coincidence he’s on the same island that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is reportedly filming at.

Angela Bassett, who plays T’Challa and Shuri’s mother, Ramonda, believes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is “going to top” the first movie. The actress was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she discussed the difficulty of continuing the production without Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year due to prostate cancer.

“It is [difficult without Boseman], he was such an example, such a leader. We just hope to raise the standard,” said Bassett. She went on to say how she couldn’t reveal any spoilers, but Wakanda Forever is “going to be amazing. It’s going to top [the first] one.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has stated how the role of T’Challa won’t be recast, with the sequel focusing more on the characters and world of Wakanda that fans were introduced in the 2018 film. However, Chadwick Boseman’s brother, Derrick Boseman, told TMZ he thinks T’Challa should be recast. Though no full quotes are used and no video of him speaking is seen, Derrick Boseman reportedly said that not only should the role of T’Challa be recast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that Chadwick would have wanted it that way too. The outlet claims Boseman “believes his sibling would’ve wanted with this too — explaining Chadwick thought T’Challa was bigger than just himself as one guy.”

