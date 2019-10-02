Black Panther 2: Director Ryan Coogler Just Starting on Script

To say Black Panther was a success would be putting things lightly. The film stands as one of the highest grossing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it helped reinvigorate interest in the fan-favorite hero. T’Challa came to the big screen under the watchful eye of star Chadwick Boseman, and his actions were narrated by director Ryan Coogler. With a sequel on the way, fans are constantly curious about how the project is doing behind the scenes, and they just got an update on its story.

Recently, the Wall Street Journal posted a new feature detailing the recent successes of Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney. It was there the executive talked about the company’s many brands, and Marvel Studios is just one of them. Talking about the MCU’s next moves, Black Panther 2 was mentioned, and the Wall Street Journal confirmed work was being done on the script.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, the article implies Coogler is “just beginning the process of outlining the story” for Black Panther 2. Clearly, this means there is a lot of work left to do on the sequel, but fans say they can be patient. If time is what it takes for the sequel to succeed, then audiences will give the film’s team all the space they need.

With so little known about the sequel, fans are curious what Black Panther 2 will entail, but they know a few things. Boseman will be returning as T’Challa for the film’s titular role, and Danai Gurira has said she will return as Okoye. Speaking with Collider, Martin Freeman told the sight he’ll return for the sequel as far as he knows, but he is not sure when the sequel will get underway. Currently, the movie is slated to release in May 2022, so Marvel Studios has some time to get the sequel’s affairs in order.

So, are you excited to see the next phase of Black Panther? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.