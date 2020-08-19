Black Panther Audio Drama To Be Narrated by William Jackson Harper

✖

Fan favorite actor William Jackson Harper (Chidi on The Good Place; Midsommar) is set to make his Marvel debut soon, but you'll only be able to hear him. Harper will lend his voice to the next Marvel story on audio entertainment platform Serial Box, providing a reading of Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King. The audio drama will launch in January 2021 and will be available exclusively on the Serial Box apps available on Google Play, Apple’s App Store, and through the Serial Box website. This story is the latest collaboration between Marvel and Serial Box which previously released Black Widow: Bad Blood, Thor: Metal Gods, and Jessica Jones: Playing With Fire.

"I've long been a fan of sci-fi, but there's always been a dearth of Black characters in those worlds, especially when brought to the screen," Harper said in a press release. "I remember seeing Black Panther in the theater and just being giddy about how many kids like me will have this be one of their first and formative sci-fi experiences, and how open they will be to seeing all kinds of people inhabiting these worlds as they grow older, which is why I am thrilled to be a part of this project."

The drama will feature a number of other notable Marvel characters as its official description reads: "In Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King, T’Challa’s rule is threatened by an unexpected source: his father’s unintended resurrection. An adventure thriller rife with political intrigue, the story pits Black Panther against mistakes of the past and dark forces intent to take vengeance on Wakanda. The story will see the return of Okoye, Shuri, and cameos from Marvel favorites like Misty Knight and War Machine. Fans will also be introduced to never-before-seen characters and a new villain with the ability to resurrect the dead."

Writer and host of Crooked Media’s Keep It! podcast, Ira Madison III serves as the lead writer on the program along side author and NAACP Image Award winner Tananarive Due (My Soul to Keep, The Good House), New York Times bestselling writer and NAACP Image Award winner Steven Barnes (Tennyson Hardwick mystery series), novelist and screenwriter Geoffrey Thorne (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest), and award-winning South African author Mohale Mashigo (The Yearning, Intruders).

"Sci-fi and fantasy have long explored the relationship between sons and fathers, but I thought an all-Black writing team would be uniquely equipped to tell a powerful story about Black sons and fathers, one that normally goes untold in the world of super hero stories,” Madison added. “It's such an honor to bring T'Challa to life in a new story for fans of Black Panther, including myself, who never imagined while reading Avengers and Fantastic Four comics as a kid I'd get to come up with stories for the Black Panther himself."

As with all their other productions, the first episodes are free to listen or read before paying for access to the rest of the series. Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King arrives in January.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.