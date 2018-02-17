‘Black Panther’ Gets An A+ Cinemascore From Movie Audiences

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is taking over the nation. It’s breaking box office records, with over $25 million on preview night alone and now on track to a $200 million opening four day weekend.

It wouldn’t be doing those numbers if it wasn’t getting some excellent word of mouth buzz – and now it’s official, the place that keeps track of these sorts of things, CinemaScore has just announced that Black Panther has earned an A+. Black Panther is currently the only film out in theaters with their top rating.

CinemaScore has been polling audiences on films since 1979 rating “a movie’s overall CinemaScore can range from A+ to F. Each opening weekend, CinemaScore polls moviegoers directly at theatres across North America, including Canada.”

The film has already garnered a ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomotoes – despite a facebook groups campaign to destroy the fan score, causing facebook to take down the group and for Rotten Tomotoes to respond. The Marvel film is currently in theaters and has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomotoes. The Comicbook.com composite score sits at a 85.61, currently number 6 on our lists.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther is now in theaters, next up in the MCU is the culmination of 10 years super hero films, Avengers: Infinity Wars which will be released in May. After that look for Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters July of 2018 and Captain Marvel in March of 2019.