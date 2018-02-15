‘Black Panther’ Graphic Novels Are Up to 65% Off for a Limited Time

Marvel’s Black Panther hits theaters tomorrow, February 16th, and anticipation for the film has officially redlined at this point. The good news is that you can dive into the world of Black Panther right this minute thanks to a big Amazon sale on digital graphic novels.

For a limited time they’re offering a selection of 28 Black Panther graphic novels for up to 65% off. You can shop the entire list here, but some of the standouts on the list include The Complete Collection Vol. 1 by Christopher Priest, which is currently on sale for only $10. Ordinarily, the digital list price would be $30. In fact, all four volumes in the series are available in the sale for $10 each. You can also get Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 1 for only $2.99 (other books in this series are also on sale).

So there you have it – get caught up on some fantastic Black Panther comics while you wait to head out to the theater this weekend. You might want to fire up the soundtrack as well because it’s amazing.

In fact, everything that Marvel’s Black Panther has touched has turned to gold. The film has had one of the best merch wave rollouts in recent memory. Those items include a collection of Marvel Legends figures featuring Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Nakia, Black Bolt, Iron Man, and Sub Mariner (collect all the figures to complete the Okoye Build-A-Figure) and a 12-inch Black Panther Legends Series figure that includes over 30 points of articulation, an alternate head, alternate hands, and a spear accessory. Naturally, Funko has got in on the action as well with vast collection of Black Panther Pop figures. Hot Toys also unveiled a sixth scale masterpiece earlier today.

However, some of the best stuff in the Black Panther lineup involves clothing and accessories. For starters, you can find tons of hoodies, hats, bags, and jewelry at Merchoid and Superherostuff. You can even find Black Panther sneakers at ThinkGeek.

Furthermore, Her Universe has partnered with Disney on a Black Panther-themed athleisure line for kids that you can check out right here. They also unveiled several styles for adults that include:

• Black Panther Shuri Girl’s Tank Top

• Black Panther Nakia Could Shoulder Top

• Black Panther Wakanda Tank Top

• Black Panther Mask Raglan

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Martin Freeman, and Andy Serkis, opens February 16.

