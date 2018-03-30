‘Black Panther’ Composer To Score ‘Venom’

Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson will score Sony’s Venom, Deadline reports.

Göransson previously teamed with Venom director Ruben Fleischer on 2011 Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari comedy 30 Minutes or Less.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before lending Marvel Studios’ Black Panther its musical voice, Göransson teamed with director Ryan Coogler on his first two films, Fruitvale Station and Creed.

The Swedish composer previously scored big screen productions We’re the Millers, Central Intelligence and Everything, Everything, as well as TV’s Community and New Girl.

Göransson also serves as producer on Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino albums, co-writing Glover’s debut studio album, Camp, as well as mixtapes Culdesac and Royalty.

Black Panther is only the 14th film in history to amass more than $1.2 billion at the box office, where it served as the unchallenged domestic ruler for five weeks as the #1 movie in America — making it the first movie to accomplish such a feat since James Cameron’s Avatar in 2009.

The Marvel Studios moneymaker was only recently dethroned from first place by new release Pacific Rim Uprising.

Venom released its first trailer in February, offering fans their first look at Tom Hardy as the famous comic book villain-slash-anti-hero. Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff — apparently set in a world without the red-and-blue clad superhero — marks the start of “Sony’s Marvel Universe,” the studios’ attempt at an interconnected cinematic universe populated by the Marvel Comics properties in their possession.

Sony plans to followup Venom with Silver & Black, starring femme fatales Silver Sable and Black Cat, and the studio has been eyeballing potential spinoffs for Spidey villains Mysterio and Kraven the Hunter.

Earlier this week, Hardy took to social media to quell rumors there is little “Venom” in the Venom movie after reports stated the famous black and white symbiote suit — which gives journalist Eddie Brock his Spider-Man-like powers — has little screen time.

Göransson isn’t the first connection the two movies share: Black Panther actress Sope Aluko joined Venom in an unknown role.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright, is now playing. Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate and Woody Harrelson, opens October 5.