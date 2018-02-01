DC Fans Raising Money to Send New York Children to See ‘Black Panther’

Not only is Black Panther‘s release a cultural landmark, but it’s also becoming a force of unity.

The rivalry between Marvel and DC comics fans was renewed last year, after Justice League hit theaters to mixed reviews, causing an eruption between the two groups online. However, knowing how important Marvel’s Black Panther is, some of DC’s faithful are banding together to make sure everyone has a chance to see the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frederick Joseph’s movement, The Black Panther Challenge, has spread like wildfire across the internet, causing people to donate money to various funds in order to send less fortunate children to see the movie later this month.

In the most recent effort, a group of DC die-hards have come together, raising money for the middle school students of Areté Education in Bronx, NY to see Black Panther in theaters. Brothers and New York natives Sheraz and Zayyan Farooqi host a website called Comic Book Debate, and they are self-proclaimed “DC super fans.”

Despite the supposed rivalry between Marvel and DC fans, the Farooqi brothers know just how profound of an impact Black Panther can have on children of color. These kids have never had the chance to see a hero who looks like them on such a grand stage before, and this movie will finally give them the opportunity. The Farooqi’s, like many others around the country, want to make sure every student, no matter what their financial situation, can see their new hero on the big screen.

Sheraz and Zayyan began a GoFundMe page in order to complete this mission, which you can visit here. The goal of the fundraiser is to reach $5,000 and, at the time of writing this article, $1,735 has already been raised.

At this point, over 100 campaigns all across the country have raised more than $100,000 for this initiative. Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer recently joined the movement, sponsoring an entire Black Panther screening for students in Mississippi.

If you want to donate to this incredible movement, you can click here to donate to the Farooqi’s fund. If there are less fortunate kids in your area that you want to help out, search online to see if a movement is happening near you, or visit GoFundMe.com and begin a Black Panther Challenge for your community.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16.