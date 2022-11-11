Black Panther Fan Notices Stellar Detail in Wakanda Forever Trailer

The first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Saturday and it confirmed that Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, is indeed coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while the trailer didn't give fans a ton of details about the character and his role in the eagerly anticipated film, it did give us a glimpse at how the MCU is set to change the origin and story of one of Marvel's earliest characters. Now, an eagle-eyed fan has caught another important detail in the trailer that gives us a bit more to consider about not just Namor but his people as well.

On social media, writer Reyna Cervantes noticed that, while in the water the Atlantean characters appear to have "normal" human flesh tones, but when they are on the surface and using a breathing apparatus, their skin is blue. Namor, by contrast, always appears in "normal" flesh tones and does not require the use of a breathing aid. The takeaway is that it's Namor's human heritage as to why his skin doesn't change tones and he doesn't need assistance to breathe on the surface. For an example, Cervantes shared screenshots of Namora (Mabel Cadena) both in the water and on land.

This is a very interesting observation. In comics, Namor is indeed of human heritage. Specifically, Namor is the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical, undersea kingdom of Atlantis and, unlike other Atlanteans, does not have blue skin and can breathe air on the surface though in comics, the other Atlanteans are blue skinned both on land and in the sea. Interestingly, though, in comics Namora — who is Namor's cousin — is also a human/Atlantean hybrid and has flesh toned skin and the ability to breathe air as well. It would seem that if Namor's human heritage is the reason for the difference in skin tones and breathing abilities, Namora may have a different back story in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever than her comic book counterpart.

While all of the changes to Namor and his people for the upcoming Black Panther sequel have yet to be revealed — we're going to have to wait for the movie to be released to discover everything in full — we do know that the film pulls inspiration from Aztec culture and myth and that extends to the very name of the undersea civilization Namor is from. In a press release for the Wakanda Forever Prologue album, composer Ludwig Goransson revealed that the name for the MCU's take on Atlantis is Talocan, which appears to be a derivation of the legendary Aztec paradise, Tlālōcān.

"During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film," the composer wrote. "Using Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole's script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines, and cultures of Talocan and Wakanda."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters November 11th.

