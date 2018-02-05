‘Black Panther’: Fight Together TV Spot Released

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Black Panther.

The “Fight Together” spot showcases Black Panther’s “crew,” that being the Dora Milaje, the “gear,” mostly the work of his sister Shuri, and the “Panther,” that being T’Challa himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the new spot in the video above.

Star Lupita Nyong’o, who plays the Dora Milaje member Nakia in the film, spoke about the physicality of the role during a visit to the Black Panther set.

“Wow. It is intense,” Nyong’o said. “I mean I had dreams of being in an action film and stuff. I didn’t realize that it was going to change my diet? And require me to wake up at insane hours. This week alone. I woke up to workout at 3 in the morning, Which is ridiculous. So it does take a lot of physical endurance and a commitment to your body. Like nothing else.

“But it’s been so much fun to challenge my body in this new way. Nakia’s fighting style is being informed by judo and ju-jitsu and silat, and stuff like that. So I’m learning all these cool skills and I get to jump higher than I thought I could jump. I get to roll backwards which I thought I would never do after the age of 8? So it’s been fun.”

You can watch the Dora Milaje in action in a previously released clip that shows the Black Panther’s elite fighters taking on the villain Ulysses Klaue.

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.