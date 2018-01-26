‘Black Panther’: What Killmonger Wants Revealed

They say a hero is only as interesting as the villains he faces. So what kind of a villain will T’Challa square off against in Black Panther?

We know that Black Panther‘s rival in this film is Erik Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan. According to executive producer Nate Moore, they developed Black Panther as being something like a James Bond movie, but Killmonger is no Bond villain. He has more in common another iconic film series.

“The interesting comparison we’ve been making, and this is going to sound crazy, but we’ve always thought of the Black Panther as a James Bond kind of movie, right?” Moore explained during a press visit to the Black Panther set. “This big, globetrotting epic, but in talking with Ryan Coogler, the director, one of the things that he also liked was this sort of Godfather kind of storytelling. When I say ‘Godfather’ it’s the idea that, it’s very much a story about family and a story about an organization where new leadership is taking place. Much like the Godfather, you have the five families, right? They’re all vying for power, and in this case, it’s power over Wakanda. I think Killmonger sees Wakanda as something that could be used differently than it currently is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that puts him directly at odds with T’Challa.”

How exactly Killmonger plans to use Wakanda remains to be seen, but if he’s willing to team up with Ulysses Klaue to acquire that power, then he must have big plans.

