‘Black Panther’ Theory Suggests Killmonger May Have a Son

One of the great standouts of Black Panther was Michael B. Jordan‘s Killmonger. His complex and realistic motivations made the character’s villainous actions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only believable but made Killmonger one of its most popular villains.

Now, despite Killmonger’s death at the end of Black Panther and months since the film debuted in theaters, the question remains: could Killmonger’s legacy — and his grudge against Wakanda — live on? One theory thinks so, thanks to a secret son.

At the end of Black Panther, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) go to Oakland, California where they establish the first-ever Wakandan outreach center at the building where Killmonger’s father N’Jobu (Sterling K. Brown) died at King T’Chaka’s (John Kani) hand for his betrayal of Wakanda by working with Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) to steal vibranium. After revealing the presence of his Royal Talon Flyer to some kids playing basketball in the parking lot of the building, one boy hangs behind and asks T’Challa who he is. It’s this kid who some fans think might be Killmonger’s son.

In general, it’s not an impossible concept. While Killmonger was a very focused young man — Everett Ross explains that he graduated from Annapolis at 19 before going on to MIT and becoming a Navy SEAL — he could have had a relationship in his youth that led to him having a son. As Killmonger has proven himself to be a very intense individual, it’s even possible that the child’s mother wouldn’t have told him leading to the son growing up without his father’s presence in his life as one could argue that Killmonger wouldn’t leave his own son without a father the way he was.

It’s an idea that works with the film visually as well. When we first meet Killmonger, it’s as a child named Erik playing basketball outside in the same parking lot noticing the presence of a similar Royal Talon Flyer before running inside to find his father’s body. The actor playing the boy who speaks with T’Challa even looks a little bit like N’Jobu with a similar physical carriage and bearing to Killmonger’s.

If Killmonger did have an unknown son, it could set up for future conflict within the world of Black Panther. Given that one of the things that drove Killmonger was the poverty and injustice endured by black people not just in his Oakland neighborhood but the world at large, if the son grew up in similar circumstances — particularly if he heard stories of his absent father’s life — he may also harbor a similar rage towards Wakanda even with their efforts to open up to the world. This is especially true considering that the state of the world and Wakanda post-Avengers: Infinity War is very different than it was at the end of Black Panther.

What do you think about the possibility of Killmonger having a son? Let us know your take on this theory in the comments below.

