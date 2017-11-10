‘Black Panther’ Marvel Legends Figures Have Arrived

It’s safe to say that the Black Panther merchandising machine has officially kicked into high gear. Yesterday we saw a massive Black Panther Funko figure wave, and today Hasbro has launched their highly anticipated Marvel Legends figures. Let’s break it down.

Hasbro Black Panther Marvel Legends Figures:

• Black Panther Marvel Legends 6-Inch Namor Action Figure

• Black Panther Marvel Legends Erik Killmonger Action Figure

• Black Panther Marvel Legends 6-Inch Action Figure

• Black Panther Marvel Legends 6-Inch Nakia Action Figure

• Marvel Legends Series 12-Inch Black Panther Action Figure

• Black Panther Marvel Legends 6-Inch Iron Man Action Figure

• Black Panther Marvel Legends 6-Inch Black Bolt Action Figure

The Marvel Legends lineup includes characters from the comic books and the Black Panther movie. Each 6-inch figure in this wave includes Build-A-Figure piece; collect all the figures to complete the Okoye Build-A-Figure. You can order the entire wave in one swoop right here. All of the figures mentioned here are available to pre-order now with shipping slated for December.

Additional images of the figures are available in the gallery above. If you want to check out all of the Black Panther toys released thus far, head on over to Entertainment Earth. There is a lot more awesome stuff where this came from.