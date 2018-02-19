Here’s How to Get the Best ‘Black Panther’ Toys, Clothes, and Accessories

Black Panther is breaking box office records left and right, but the clothes, toys and accessories that were launched alongside the movie are just as fantastic as the film. There have been a ton of product releases, but we’ve singled out the best of the best and put them all in one place.

Let’s start with clothing and accessories because these products really stood out in our opinion. At the top of this list you’ll find the following:

• Black Panther Necklace

• Black Panther Forearm Cuffs

• Black Panther Sneakers

• Black Panther Bioworld Handbag / Loungefly Bag

• Black Panther Cosplay Shirt

• Black Panther The Mantle of King Zip Hoodie

• Black Panther Bioworld Hats

• Black Panther Bioworld Backpack

Her Universe has partnered with Disney on a Black Panther-themed athleisure line for kids that you can check out right here (use the code DISNEYPAL at checkout to save 25% for a limited time. The same goes for Disney’s entire Black Panther collection). They also unveiled several styles for adults that include:

• Black Panther Shuri Girl’s Tank Top

• Black Panther Nakia Could Shoulder Top

• Black Panther Wakanda Tank Top

• Black Panther Mask Raglan

As far as toys are concerned, there’s a collection of Marvel Legends figures featuring Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, Nakia, Black Bolt, Iron Man, and Sub Mariner (collect all the figures to complete the Okoye Build-A-Figure) and a 12-inch Black Panther Legends Series figure that includes over 30 points of articulation, an alternate head, alternate hands, and a spear accessory. Naturally, Funko has got in on the action as well with vast collection of Black Panther Pop figures.

T’Challa’s cuddly counterpart Black Panther Bear is now available to order from Build-A-Bear Workshop! You can grab it here for $28 while supplies last. The official description reads:

“Hero. Legend. King. Live up to your legacy with Make-Your-Own Black Panther Bear! With T’Challa’s signature bodysuit built into its fur, this epic furry friend is the perfect movie-watching companion for superfans. Plus, it features an ultra-cool Black Panther graphic on its paw pad. Embrace your warrior spirit with this awesome furry friend!“

The Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Mask is available to order at Target for $15.99. The features include button-activated pulsating and fixed light effects and a flip-up / flip-down lens to change views.

The Marvel Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Claw is also available to order at Target for $13.59. it features motion-activated slashing sound effects and lights that activate when the wearer drags the claw against a hard surface.

If you’re a collector, Hot Toys has unveiled their Black Panther figure based on his solo film appearance, and it looks amazing.

One of the most interesting new features is the addition of luminous reflective patterns in the costume that “re-create this extraordinary new Panther Habit suit with mystical elements under specialized LED lighting exposures”. Hot Toys elaborates by saying that purple patterns will appear on the Black Panther suit under the LED lights that are embedded in the hexagonal figure stand. You can see the effect in action in the image above.

The figure also features a newly developed head sculpt, a new masked head with two interchangeable eye pieces, and a newly developed body. You can pre-order it right here at Sideshow Collectibles.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.