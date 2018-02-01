Octavia Spencer to Buy out ‘Black Panther’ Screening in Mississippi

Black Panther is just weeks away from debuting, and it looks like one Hollywood star is going to help deserving audiences see it.

Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer recently took to Instagram to announce her plan to help underprivileged children see Black Panther. In the post, which you can check out below, Spencer offers to purchase an entire screening of tickets for the film somewhere in Mississippi, so that “all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero.”

Spencer is no stranger to giving back to underserved communities in this way, previously buying out a screening of her own film, Hidden Figures. Still, Spencer is the latest celebrity to donate their own time and money to help young fans see Black Panther, something that arguably illustrates the impact on the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, said in an interview late last year. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

“It’s just this tremendous opportunity,” echoed Chadwick Boseman, who plays the film’s titular character. “Not just for me but for all of us really to get out of our boxes. It’s not just black people getting out of their boxes.”

“Everybody is excited about the opportunity to do something that we should have already done.” Boseman continued. “People are excited about seeing new stuff, but I think they’re extra excited about seeing stuff they should have seen already.”

Black Panther lands in theaters February 16.