The ‘Black Panther’ Character Smarter Than Tony Stark Revealed

It sounds like one Black Panther character just might end up outsmarting a Marvel Cinematic Universe icon.

ComicBook.com got a chance to talk to Black Panther producer Nate Moore, while on a visit to the film’s set last year. When asked about the technological advancement of Wakanda, Moore contributed that part of the film’s world to Shuri (Letitia Wright), who he sees as smarter than Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As far as the technologically advanced side, in our mind and in our incarnation, Shuri is the head of the Wakandan design group.” Moore explained. “So she is, in our mind, the smartest person in the world. Smarter than Tony Stark, but she is a 16 year old girl, which we thought was really interesting. Again, black faces in positions of power, or positions of technological know how, that’s a rarity. So it’s something that a big part of the film.”

This sentiment has been heard a bit in the past, with director Ryan Coogler previously saying that Shuri’s intellect is “on par” with the Avengers member. Wright echoed that general mindset back in July, while speaking about her character to ComicBook.com.

“She is the younger sister of King T’Challa and she is super smart, super intelligent, innovative,” Wright revealed. “She studied with vibranium all of her life. She used vibranium and manipulated it in a way that it can be able to be even more powerful. She puts this into the armor. She puts it into the weaponry that we see and that you will see February 16 in the film. She’s just a smart kid.”

And according to Moore, the way that sort of ingenuity will be presented within Black Panther will be very unique.

“I think you’ll see all of [the technological advancement].” Moore revealed. “The Golden City is, we think, the most amazing city in the world in a way that also feels grounded. What we were very afraid of was making Wakanda almost too Kirby-esque, and by that I mean making it feel almost like they’re alien, and not human.”

“The truth is they’re human, they’re just 20, 25 years ahead of us.” Moore continued. “Having a city built on vibranium allows them to have all these advances, and have wealth beyond our wildest imaginings, and that’s a big part of the movie.”

Black Panther premieres in theaters on February 16th.