‘Black Panther’ Nominated for Best Drama at the Golden Globes

It’s finally happening… a Marvel movie is on track to have a real presence this Awards Season!

An array of celebrities woke up incredibly early this morning to reveal the Golden Globe nominations, and we’re thrilled to announce that Black Panther has not only been nominated, but nominated for the coveted Best Drama award.

While the superhero film, which stars Chadwick Boseman in the titular role, isn’t exactly a drama, it’s also not quite a comedy or musical, either. Since there’s no action/adventure category or superhero category, campaigning for Best Drama was a smart call by the Marvel producers. First and foremost, it could lead to potential Oscar voters taking the film more seriously. And what is the Golden Globes if not the big stop before the Academy Awards?

Black Panther has some stiff competition, but there’s nothing that stands out as the clear winner, so it could be anyone’s game. The MCU film is going up against BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star Is Born.

While Rotten Tomatoes certianly isn’t the end all, be all of film rating or criticism (and not to be weighed too heavily when predicting the outcome of award shows like the Globes), it is worth noting that Black Panther does have the highest rating of all five films, coming out at 97%. BlacKkKlansman (directed by Spike Lee) has a 95%, If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins) currently has a 91%, A Star is Born (directed by Bradley Cooper) is standing firm at 90%, and Bohemian Rhapsody (directed by Bryan Singer) currently has a 62% (the Golden Globes love musicals).

While the Ryan Coolger-directed film has the first real shot of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film to take home a prize, it will ultimately be up to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Either way, it’s nice to see some recognition for Black Panther and the MCU.

Best Drama wasn’t the film’s only nomination. It also reviewed a nod for Best Original Score, going up against A Quiet Place, Isle of Dogs, First Man, and Mary Poppins Returns. Black Panther‘s score was composed by Ludwig Göransson, who is a Childish Gambino collaborator and is credited for scoring multiple films, including Creed and Venom.

Congrats to Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, and everyone involved in Black Panther! We’ll be rooting for you!

The Golden Globes air on January 6, 2019, 8:00 PM EST.