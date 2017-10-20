This Pun About the ‘Black Panther’ Poster Is Just Too Good

A new poster for Black Panther dropped earlier this week and it’s not just giving us a stunning look at the upcoming Marvel film but, thanks to some clever fans, making us laugh as well.

The Black Panther poster is striking, featuring the largely black cast front and center with the technologically advanced world of Wakanda behind them. However, there are two white characters featured on the poster, Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross and Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue and it’s those characters that some clever fans on Reddit noticed happened to make for a nice pun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The only two white people on the poster are Bilbo and Gollum. I am okay with this,” one user notes, while another user quickly had the best reply.

“They’re the Tolkien white guys.”

Just in case you don’t get the joke, Martin and Serkis both starred in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, with Martin playing the hobbit Bilbo Baggins and Serkis bringing Gollum to life. With the men being the only two white actors on the Black Panther poster, and considering that Tolkien sounds like “token,” well, the jokes write themselves.

All kidding aside, the new poster may be the third released for the upcoming Black Panther film, but it’s the first to feature multiple cast members. The initial posters simply showed T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) sitting on the Wakandan throne and standing atop a statue respectively while this new look reveals just how expansive the film’s cast of characters is, featuring Erik Kilmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Zuri (Forest Whitaker), W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya), and Shuri (Letitia Wright) in addition to Ross and Klaue alongside T’Challa.

Black Panther will open in theaters February 16, 2018.

Are you excited for Black Panther? Let us know how excited you are by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.