New ‘Black Panther’ Movie Trailer May Be Coming Soon

Fans may be getting their next taste of Black Panther sooner rather than later.

Disney has updated an online press site where new trailers typically drop with a placeholder for Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a screencap of the site:

That doesn’t guarantee anything, but it seems Marvel and Disney are preparing to push the Black Panther marketing to the next level, which very likely means a new trailer to kick things off. It could even drop during New York Comic Con, though they may hold it back until Thor: Ragnarok opens in November.

The first Black Panther movie trailer debuted in the summer and introduced audiences to the world of Wakanda. Chadwick Boseman plays T’Challa, the Black Panther, in the movie, reprising his role from Captain America: Civil War.

Boseman will also appear as Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War, joining with the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy in defending Earth from Thanos and the Black Order.

However, the Black Panther movie sees T’Challa dealing with domestic threats, including the pirate Ulysses Klau, the mercenary Erik Kilmonger, and the shamanistic M’Baku the Man-Ape.

Anticipation for Black Panther certainly seems high, as footage from the film even screened for the Congressional Black Caucus.

Black Panther currently has a 4.10 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the fifth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com User. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok on November 2, 2017, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.