Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look at Shuri

We're under two months out from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, arriving in theaters and that means we're getting more and more new looks about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The latest is a brand-new look at Shuri (Letitia Wright). Empire Magazine has shared a brand-new image of Shuri from the upcoming film as part of their coverage of the film for their new issue. The new image features Shuri dressed a bit differently than perhaps we've seen her in other images from the film, wearing something that appears to be a bit more formal. You can check it out below.

Seeing an image of Shuri dressed a bit differently than perhaps some of the other images we've seen thus far from the film only serves to underscore that character has been on a journey since we last saw her in Black Panther, as has Wright herself. Chadwick Boseman's tragic death not only impacted the cast and crew of the film personally, but also saw the film have to take on a story with T'Challa/Black Panther also gone and for Wright, her character's journey gave her an opportunity to grieve and heal.

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

"Shuri's journey has allowed me to grieve, to cry, to laugh, and to gain strength that I never thought I could have, Wright told Empire. "Trials and tribulations make you who you are. You either fold or you get up and go again. I feel like Shuri kept looking at me every day, asking me if I was gonna fold or go again. And I just kept going until healing started to happen for me."

Of course, in terms of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, healing includes the passing of the Black Panther mantle to someone else and while who will step up in the movie remains a mystery, it's a role that Shuri has taken on in the comics — and Wright says it's something that she spoke with director Ryan Coogler and Boseman back during the making of the first film.

"I had a chat about it with Ryan and Chad when we were making Black Panther, and we touched on it briefly," Wright said. "When I realized I was playing Shuri, it was something that I really looked forward to."

Here's how Marvel describes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: "In Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11th.