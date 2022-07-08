Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Officially Starts

✖

Production on the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, which has the full title of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has officially started in Atlanta. Variety brings word of the start of shooting with Marvel head Kevin Feige revealing that filming started earlier today at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Ahead of a Black Widow Global Fan Event tonight, Feige reporteldy said: “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Director Ryan Coogler previously opened up about his choice to return to the Peach state to film the sequel after political pressure from progressives who wanted to enact a boycott after the state passed a controversial voting rights bill. In a statement released at the time he confirmed they would still shoot in Georgia and would be using some of their time their to help communities negatively impacted by the legislation. ""Our film is staying in Georgia," Coogler wrote. "Additionally, I have made a personal commitment to raise awareness about ways to help overturn this harmful bill, and continue to get educated on this matter from people on the ground. I will encourage everyone working with me to tap in with the local community directly affected by Senate Bill 202 and to leverage their influence and resources to aid in the fight for this particular and essential pillar of democracy."

Feige previously confirmed that after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman that Marvel Studios would not be recasting his part for the upcoming sequel and would instead alter their plans for the movie.

"I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear family and a member of the Marvel studios family," Marvel president Kevin Feige said on Disney Investor Day in 2020. "Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual, who effected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character. However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the King of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."

Confirmed cast members for the movie have not yet been announced but previous reports indicate Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett will all reprise their parts from the first movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.