Marvel Reveals New Black Panther Logo

✖

As Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther run comes to a close, it will be John Ridley and Juann Cabal who charting the course for the next era of the iconic Marvel hero, so it's fitting that the series get a bit of a visual refresh as well. That includes a new logo, which was revealed as part of the announcement. We get even more of the new logo thanks to Marvel's August solicits, which reveal new covers for Black Panther #1 by Simone Bianchi and John Romita Jr. As you can see in the cover below, the new logo is all yellow and features a larger and more pronounced font, while the older logo was more slender and featured a purple star-filled effect within the letters.

It made sense for the more cosmic slant to the story, but the upcoming storyline is more of an espionage thriller, so the logo change is a bit more classic. You can see the covers and the old logo below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Ridley is excited to take on the beloved hero for several reasons, telling The New York Times “First of all, Black Panther is just a great character in and of himself. But being a young Black kid growing up, every time you saw a hero that looked like you, even if their background didn’t reflect my lived experience, it was just something that made you feel closer to the wish fulfillment that is intrinsic in graphic novel writing.”

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Ridley describes the story as "a hybrid espionage-superhero thriller, but at its core, it’s a love story. And I don’t mean just romantic love, although there’s some of that as well. It’s love between friends.”

“We’re coming out of a summer where we saw Black people fighting for our rights, standing up, fighting in ways that we haven’t had to do in years,” Ridley said. “And it was really important to me after the year we had where we can have these conversations with Black people and we can use words like love and caring and hope and regret and all these really fundamental emotions that everybody has.”

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

You can find the official description for Black Panther #1 below.

BLACK PANTHER #1

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA, JR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA, JR. • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

NEW CREATIVE TEAM, NEW DIRECTION – “THE LONG SHADOW” STARTS HERE!

Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal launch an all-new BLACK PANTHER series with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T’Challa’s life and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe!

Secrets from T’Challa’s past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now T’Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T’Challa everything…

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Black Panther #1 hits comic stores this August.

What do you think of the new logo? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!