Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Villain Confirmed for Another Marvel Show Before the MCU

One of the more popular topics at the moment revolves around when Marvel and Sony will drop a trailer for the much-anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, especially as more and more details come to light ahead of any actual footage. One of the biggest talking points about the new film is the lineup of characters being included, and it turns out that one of Brand New Day’s big villains will actually show up in another Marvel show before appearing in the MCU.

The confirmation is courtesy of the ever talented artists Jorge Molina, who revealed a set of Spider-Noir badge illustrations for Prime Video and CCXP to celebrate the launch of the show. The illustrations feature a host of key characters from the show, including Sandman, Electro, and more. When someone asked who the first villain was, Molina revealed it to be Tombstone. You can check out the best look yet at Spider-Noir’s Tombstone in the post below.

Tombstone Is Making His MCU Debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

There are several big characters appearing in Brand New Day, and while some are just rumored at this point, others have been outright confirmed. Part of that confirmed list is Tombstone, who will be played by Marvin Jones III.

Tombstone is one of Spider-Man’s more recognizable villains, and though he’s a bit more under the radar than villains ike Doctor Octopus or Venom, he’s actually maintained a pretty consistent profile over the years. Tombstone not only appeared in Into the Spider-Verse, but he also received major spotlight in Amazing Spider-Man and then a full-blown event courtesy of Gang War.

Now, Tombstone is set to make his MCU debut in Brand New Day, and it makes a lot of sense. Brand New Day seems to be trading in the more fantastical setups of previous films for a more grounded street-level Spider-Man movie, and if you’re going to go that route, villains like Tombstone with all of their mafioso vibes are a perfect fit. This could also be how we get characters like Punisher in the mix, who is also rumored to be part of the film.

All in all, looks like 2026 is set to be a big year for the Spider-Man villain, and fans can see him get his due when Spider-Noir lands on Prime Video on May 27, 2026.

