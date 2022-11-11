Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans React To New Villain Promo Art

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new promo art for a special villain. A lot of the speculation around this movie has centered around Namor as the main antagonist for the Wakandans. However, new concept art unearthed by MCU_Facility shows off Attuma in a battle-ready pose. The Atlantan baddie is more commonly a thorn in Namor's side but can lock horns with the Avengers as well. Needless to say, Black Panther fans are happy to be getting any information at all. Check out how Marvel describes the villain down below.

Marvel writes, "Attuma was born into the tribe of Homo mermanus who eschewed civilization to live as nomadic barbarians. For some unrecorded reason, Attuma was endowed with strength far surpassing that of his people. Nearing adulthood, Attuma learned of a prophesy, in the lost Atlantean Chronicles, of a conqueror who would take the empire of Atlantis by force. Believing he is that conqueror, Attuma has launched numerous attacks on the city of Atlantis and its regent Namor the Sub-Mariner."

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Letitia Wright said about the sequel previously. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it."

She added, "We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

What do you think of this new villain look? Let us know down in the comments!